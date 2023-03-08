Work session planned

The mayor of Norfolk and the Norfolk City Council will be holding a public work session on Thursday, March 9, at 9 a.m. The session will be at the Norfolk Public Library in meeting rooms A, B and C.
Among items to be addressed during the work session will be a financial review, a review of the council’s goals and objectives and any revisions to the council’s goals or strategic plans. Also addressed will be the city’s ARPA and council priority dollars fund balances and potential uses for those funds.
During the meeting, council members also will have the opportunity to introduce new topics for discussion or consideration.