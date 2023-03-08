Work session planned

The mayor of Norfolk and the Norfolk City Council will be holding a public work session on Thursday, March 9, at 9 a.m. The session will be at the Norfolk Public Library in meeting rooms A, B and C.

Among items to be addressed during the work session will be a financial review, a review of the council’s goals and objectives and any revisions to the council’s goals or strategic plans. Also addressed will be the city’s ARPA and council priority dollars fund balances and potential uses for those funds.

During the meeting, council members also will have the opportunity to introduce new topics for discussion or consideration.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The owner of Russia's Wagner Group military contractor claimed Wednesday that his troops have extended their gains in the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut, but it remained unclear how long the grinding fight that has exacted heavy losses might continue.

At the Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting Tuesday afternoon, the board tabled a motion to approve a “collaborative partnership with the City of Norfolk and Norfolk Public Schools,” as per the agenda.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve could increase the size of its interest rate hikes and raise borrowing costs to higher levels than previously projected if evidence continues to point to a robust economy and persistently high inflation, Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday in prepared testi…

As part of Monday night’s agenda, the Norfolk City Council will again discuss options for badly needed improvements to police facilities and repairs to city streets. Among the potential options would be an occupation tax on alcohol sales in the city.