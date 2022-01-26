The transformation of the downtown Norfolk area will continue this spring with work starting on the biggest upgrade to Johnson Park and the North Fork of the Elkhorn River since the early history of the town.
The NorthFork Development Project is scheduled to be put up for bid later this week, said Steve Rames, Norfolk public works director.
It is anticipated that bids will be opened in late February, with a contract awarded by the Norfolk City Council on March 7. If that timeline takes place, construction could begin by mid-April, Rames said.
The City of Norfolk announced last week that the Peter Kiewit Foundation awarded the city a $500,000 grant to provide capital support for the Johnson Park Revitalization Project. All together, the project is estimated to cost more than $10 million but will not result in any new taxes.
The restoration of Johnson Park includes the establishment of an amphitheater with a permanent stage and grass seating for about 400 people.
The amphitheater will provide an outdoor venue for live performance arts, concerts, plays, ceremonies and other events. The expansion of the adjacent festival space to accommodate the amphitheater with improved access via trails and pathways will provide a location for community members to gather and promote events for the public.
New accessible restrooms, playground equipment improvements and a summer water feature/winter ice skating rink will be constructed, promoting all-season park use and further encouraging outdoor participation.
And then there are improvements scheduled for the North Fork, which has water levels controlled upstream. Excess water is diverted around the city through the flood control channel on the eastern edge of Norfolk, so the city can maintain a consistent flow through the downtown.
The water improvements, which will include a series of “drop structure or mini-falls” below and above First Street, will make it recreational and a place that people should enjoy all year.
Rames said there would be eight drop structures, with each being about 18 inches to 24 inches. They will begin between Hy-Vee East and the Hy-Vee convenience store and then go upstream about 1,800 feet.
The structures are designed “to pinch the water,” slowing it down and creating white water, Rames said. They won’t be all the way across, so canoes, kayaks and tubes will be able to go through.
Work will go all the way up to Winter Park, where the southwest part of the park will feature a place to enter the river for recreational pursuits.
“I’d note that we haven’t had to raise taxes or go to a bond to fund this project,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “Even so, total project funding is almost all committed. Before going to a private fundraising campaign last fall, almost 80% of the total project costs were committed through a combination of partnerships (Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, Sanitary District), State of Nebraska grants, city keno funds that are typically designated for parks projects, Highway Allocation funds (gas tax revenue from the state for roads projects) and private foundation donations,” Moenning said. “Local fundraising has gone very well, and we are very close to raising all that is needed.”
Wendy Boyer, executive director of the Peter Kiewit Foundation, said the foundation was pleased to donate to the park project.
“Johnson Park is an important community asset that contributes to the quality of life for area residents and serves as a catalyst for further development in the region. The Peter Kiewit Foundation is proud to support the restoration of Johnson Park and its connection to other strategic initiatives within Norfolk aimed at revitalizing the downtown and building a community that is conducive to recruiting and retaining workforce,” Boyer said.
“We have been impressed with the level of collaboration among various leaders and organizations to help this vision become a reality,” Boyer said.
Moenning said he is excited about the projects because of the history of Norfolk tied to the river and the park.
“Johnson Park has a long history in Norfolk. Established by the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s, it was once a beautiful, regional attraction whose landscape tied in directly to the North Fork riverfront,” Moenning said.
“Our plans for improvements hearken back to that history, reconnecting the park to the waterfront and creating green space that is welcoming and attractive. This very generous grant award from the Peter Kiewit Foundation will help turn those plans into reality,” Moenning said.
The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District and the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative assisted city staff with the application preparation.
With the latest donation, less than $1 million has yet to be raised for the project.