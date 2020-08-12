The project to bring murals to downtown Norfolk will soon be underway.
Traci Jeffrey, the director of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, told the bureau’s advisory committee Tuesday that 35 artists attended a preliminary meeting to discuss the next steps for the artists and participating businesses.
The number of people interested was far more than originally anticipated when the project began.
“When we first put out a call for artists, I was expecting maybe three or four,” Jeffrey said.
Jeffrey said some details for the project are now set: The murals will be painted in the alleyway behind businesses between Fourth Street and Fifth Street, in the alley on the north side of the buildings.
Now, the artists have been tasked with drafting proposals, which will be submitted by Monday, Aug. 24, with painting slated to hopefully begin by September after businesses and artists finalize the designs and acquire the supplies needed, Jeffrey said. Those supplies include paint, scaffolding and a power washer.
There’s still no clear idea as to what sort of images will be shown on the murals, but Jeffrey said the idea is to turn the alley into a more attractive space.
“It will be a place where people can go to take that ‘Instagrammable’ photo,” she said.
To help build support and awareness for the project, Jeffrey said there may be some sort of event or a time when the public can come see the artists at work this fall.
In other business at the advisory committee meeting, another Norfolk event was discussed.
Ashley Jansen, the director of the Norfolk Sports Council, said to the advisory committee that last weekend Norfolk hosted another LAN Party for video gamers, and there are signs the event is growing. LAN, or local area network, allows gamers to play together at one site.
More than 60 participants went to the multiple-day event, nearly double the inaugural event in January, including visitors from other parts of the state and even as far as Minnesota.
Some of the participants also streamed games live from Norfolk, attracting viewers from across the country.