SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Ground has been broken for new and expanded facilities at Northeast Community College in South Sioux City that will help meet the training needs of business and industry in the region.
An 11,600-square-foot, commercial driver’s license (CDL) truck driving training facility and an adjacent truck driving range, as well as a 1,500-square-foot addition to Northeast’s existing industrial training building to increase capacity of the welding program, will be located just to the west of the main extended campus building at 1001 College Way.
Leah Barrett, president of Northeast, said Thursday's groundbreaking was symbolic of the college’s commitment to workforce development.
“Northeast Community College is a mission-driven institution as all these actions demonstrate. We strive to be a great place for students, staff and faculty to think, act and work,” Barrett said. “We are pleased we have the partnerships in place to respond quickly to meet needs as they arise in industry, such as the need for more truck drivers and welders.”
Barrett said the projects would allow Northeast to meet increased employer requests for workers with specialized skills and will also help foster business growth in the region. She said it also would improve the attainment rate in Northeast’s 20-county service area and in Nebraska to achieve the goal of 70% established by the Legislature. The goal of Legislative Resolution 335 is that at least 70% of 25- to 34-year-old Nebraskans have a degree, certificate, diploma or other postsecondary or industry-recognized credential with economic value by 2030.
“It's projects like these that will allow Northeast Community College to achieve its vision of empowering every person in the region to achieve their academic and workforce development goals,” Barrett said.
Gov. Jim Pillen was joined by Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly and Will Lee, director of budgeting for the state, at the groundbreaking event. Others in attendance were representatives of the South Sioux City and Siouxland chambers of commerce, city and county officials, representatives of area business and industries, among others.
Funds for the two projects have primarily come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), with other federal grant funds and donations. Additionally, Northeast will use funds from a U.S. Department of Labor community funding appropriations request. No college funds are being used.
“The investments made here in South Sioux City will help fill the high demand in truck driving and welding across our state and enable northeast Nebraska to sustain and grow a future ready workforce,” said Rony Ortega, superintendent of South Sioux City Community Schools. “The South Sioux City Community Schools look forward to the positive impact these facility expansions and increased opportunities will have on both our secondary and postsecondary learners and the community at large in Northeast Nebraska. Strong schools, colleges, universities, and businesses make for a strong state.”
The project increases the number of welding booths from 12 to 20 in the industrial training building and provides space for better supervision and safety. Additionally, the CDL training building will include two classrooms, a simulator room, drive-thru access and an outdoor shelter for storing and charging. The truck driving range will provide space for instruction of all required maneuvers to obtain a CDL certification.
Work on the truck driving range has already begun. Construction on the new CDL facility and expansion of the industrial training building will begin this fall with completion in time for the fall 2024 semester.