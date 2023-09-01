Ground was broken Thursday at Northeast Community College’s extended campus in South Sioux City for a commercial driver’s license (CDL) truck driving training facility and an adjacent truck driving range, along with an addition to the college’s existing industrial training building to increase capacity of the welding program. Shown are (from left) Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch, Pat Wojcik of South Sioux City, Lee Will, budget director for the State of Nebraska; Gov. Jim Pillen, Northeast president Leah Barrett and Brian Kumm, district supervisor for Norfolk Iron & Metal.