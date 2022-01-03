A Norfolk woman was taken into custody early Saturday morning following an alleged physical altercation.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Norfolk police were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Woodhurst Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they had contact with 26-year-old Sherina Good Voice Elk of Norfolk and a man.
In speaking with the two of them, Bauer said, officers learned that there had been a verbal argument that escalated to Good Voice Elk hitting the man with a wooden chair several times. The victim had several scratches, as well as redness and swelling on several parts of his upper body. The man also believed that his arm was possibly broken, Bauer said.
Good Voice Elk was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.