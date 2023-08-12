LINCOLN — More working families with young children will be able to access high-quality child care thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Nebraska Children and Families Foundation’s Communities for Kids initiative — through partnership with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Children and Family Services.
Twelve contracts to Nebraska communities began July 1 to increase child care offerings through new programs or expansion of current providers — including Women’s Empowering Life Line of Norfolk with a capacity expansion of 200.
Nebraska consistently ranks among the top five states for percentage of children age 0-5 with all available parents in the workforce. Even before the pandemic, 91% of Nebraska counties lacked adequate child care options to meet the needs of their working families. That deficit has become even more apparent as Nebraska struggles to find enough workers to meet employers’ needs and fuel economic recovery and growth. This funding will help several communities with high need help alleviate their child care shortage.
“Communities for Kids is thrilled to partner with DHHS on this second opportunity to support 12 new, local Nebraska projects to increase child care capacity. Throughout our work across the state, we see the impact of high-quality accessible care and understand that child care not only positively impacts children, but also families, employers, schools and communities. Our deepest thanks to DHHS for partnering with us on this opportunity to enhance these communities,” said Marti McFadden Beard, vice president of Early Childhood at Nebraska Children.
Along with the funds, Communities for Kids provides expertise, tools and resources to the communities to support the expansion of their programs. To learn more, visit www.CommunitiesforKids.org.