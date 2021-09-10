Norfolk police arrested a 19-year-old Norfolk woman Thursday night who had an active warrant for her arrest.
Capt. Chad Reiman said about 7:50 p.m. Thursday, an officer observed a female subject walking westbound in the 900 block of Nebraska Avenue. The officer recognized her as 19-year-old Gina Barrett of Norfolk.
The officer believed that Barrett had a warrant for her arrest and verified with dispatch that she had a Lancaster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, Reiman said. A short time later, officers located Barrett near the 1000 block of Koenigstein Avenue.
When the officer had contact with the subject, Reiman said, she allegedly provided a fictitious name. She then was arrested on the Lancaster County warrant.
Barrett was carrying a small backpack at the time of her arrest. Located in the backpack, Reiman said, were a small plastic baggie and two syringes. The syringe field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Barrett was booked into the Norfolk City Jail on the Lancaster County warrant and suspicion of false reporting and possession of a controlled substance.
She was later transported to the Madison County Jail.