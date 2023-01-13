A 68-year-old woman was transported to the hospital on Thursday after her vehicle collided with a power pole in Stanton County.
About 4:30 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a one-vehicle accident in Pilger, said Sheriff Mike Unger. The accident occurred when a southbound SUV left the roadway and struck a power pole near First Street and Highway 15.
The driver was extricated from the wreckage by Pilger Fire and Rescue and transported from the scene. She was later transferred from Pilger Fire and Rescue to paramedics from Norfolk Fire and Rescue in an EMS intercept and then taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Unger said.
Stanton County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.