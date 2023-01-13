One-vehicle accident

THE DRIVER of an SUV was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk following a one-vehicle accident in Pilger Thursday afternoon.

 Courtesy photo

A 68-year-old woman was transported to the hospital on Thursday after her vehicle collided with a power pole in Stanton County.

About 4:30 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a one-vehicle accident in Pilger, said Sheriff Mike Unger. The accident occurred when a southbound SUV left the roadway and struck a power pole near First Street and Highway 15.

The driver was extricated from the wreckage by Pilger Fire and Rescue and transported from the scene. She was later transferred from Pilger Fire and Rescue to paramedics from Norfolk Fire and Rescue in an EMS intercept and then taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Unger said.

Stanton County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.

Tags

In other news

Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault

Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine hung in the balance Wednesday as Ukraine said its forces were holding out against a furious Russian onslaught in one of the fiercest and costliest recent ground battles of the nearly 11-month war.

FEMA's help for Alaska Natives had mistranslations, nonsense

FEMA's help for Alaska Natives had mistranslations, nonsense

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — After tidal surges and high winds from the remnants of a rare typhoon caused extensive damage to homes along Alaska’s western coast in September, the U.S. government stepped in to help residents — largely Alaska Natives — repair property damage.

Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent

Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Laurie Morse shoveled wet sand into bags in the pouring rain Wednesday, preparing to stack them along her garage in a last ditch effort to keep out a rising creek on California’s central coast, as the storm-ravaged state braced for another round of lashing rains and…

Russia says it took Soledar, Ukraine denies its capture

Russia says it took Soledar, Ukraine denies its capture

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claimed Friday that its forces captured a fiercely contested salt mining town, in what would mark a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of setbacks in its war in Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities said the fight for Soledar continued.