Norfolk police arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a woman during a dispute on Monday.
At 6:15 p.m., police responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 300 block of West Bluff Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a woman who alleged that she was assaulted by 30-year-old Jose Zavala of Norfolk.
The woman said she and Zavala were in a verbal argument and that Zavala grabbed her face and threatened to hit her. She also told officers that Zavala threw a trash can at her, Bauer said, and that a jar that had been in the trash can struck her in the head.
Officers also made contact with an intoxicated Zavala, Bauer said, and attempted to speak to him about the purported incident. Two witnesses at the scene also were interviewed, and Zavala was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.