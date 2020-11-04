Woman tests four times over the limit

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s office arrested a 49-year-old Blair woman on charges of driving while intoxicated-second offense (above .15 BAC) on Tuesday evening.
Sheri Jensen was arrested on Highway 275 about 3 miles west of Pilger about 6:10 p.m., said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. Jensen’s roadside sobriety breath test was nearly five times the legal limit, he said.
Jensen was transported to the sheriff’s office, where she submitted to a chemical test that showed her blood alcohol limit nearly four times the legal limit of .08, the sheriff said. Jensen was booked on the aggravated DWI charge and released from custody after posting a cash bond.