A Norfolk woman was arrested in connection with drunk driving Tuesday night. She later tested over three times the legal limit.
Norfolk police officers had contact with Melissa Woodruff Valdez, 32, at her residence at about 9:30 p.m. During the contact, Valdez was slurring many words and officers could smell alcohol on her breath. She submitted to a preliminary breath test, said Capt. Michael Bauer.
After the officers left, Valdez was seen driving away in her vehicle, and one of the officers who had just been at her home performed a traffic stop, Bauer said.
Valdez declined to perform field sobriety maneuvers and was arrested in connection with enhanced driving under the influence — third offense. She tested over three times the legal limit, Bauer said.
Valdez was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.