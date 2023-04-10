A Madison woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to smuggle methamphetamine into the Madison County Jail.

On Saturday, Nancy Zavala, 37, of Madison, dropped off undergarments for a jail inmate, which is allowed during normal visitation hours, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. During a routine search of the property, deputies discovered suspected meth hidden in the undergarments.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Zavala on suspicion of possession of meth and obstructing government operations.

“Our corrections officers have to be on the lookout constantly for contraband being introduced into the jail,” said Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk. “This is just one example of their hard work and dedication to duty.”

Tags

In other news

Russia: West must remove obstacles to its grain exports

Russia: West must remove obstacles to its grain exports

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Russia may pull out of a wartime deal that allows the export of Ukrainian grain to global markets if the West fails to remove obstacles to Russian agricultural exports, Moscow’s top diplomat suggested Friday.

College celebrates National Agriculture Week with an ‘AGstravaganza’

College celebrates National Agriculture Week with an ‘AGstravaganza’

Several student agriculture clubs joined the student activities council at Northeast Community College to come together to celebrate agriculture. “AGstravaganza” was held as part of National Agriculture Week recently in the college’s Union 73 to demonstrate the importance of agriculture in a…