A Madison woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to smuggle methamphetamine into the Madison County Jail.
On Saturday, Nancy Zavala, 37, of Madison, dropped off undergarments for a jail inmate, which is allowed during normal visitation hours, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. During a routine search of the property, deputies discovered suspected meth hidden in the undergarments.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Zavala on suspicion of possession of meth and obstructing government operations.
“Our corrections officers have to be on the lookout constantly for contraband being introduced into the jail,” said Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk. “This is just one example of their hard work and dedication to duty.”