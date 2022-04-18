A woman who was arrested on a warrant is facing an additional charge after apparently being uncooperative with police during the booking process.
At 8:34 p.m. Friday, 33-year-old Megan Gamrak, homeless, was being booked into the Norfolk City Jail on a Madison County arrest warrant, said Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division. Gamrak allegedly spat on the booking officer intentionally, and the saliva landed near the officer’s mouth, Bauer said.
Gamrak also was arrested on suspicion of assault with a bodily fluid against a public safety officer. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.