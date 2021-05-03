A Norfolk woman is suspected of possessing meth after police caught her allegedly driving under a suspended license.
At about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Columbia Street, Capt. Michael Bauer said in a press release.
The driver was identified as 38-year-old Heather Biggerstaff of Norfolk. A check of her license showed that it was suspended, and Biggerstaff was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving under suspension.
In a subsequent search, officers located a small, clear plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Biggerstaff also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
She was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.