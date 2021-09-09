A Creighton woman was arrested Wednesday after she was allegedly found with an assortment of drugs.
Capt. Michael Bauer said at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, a Norfolk police officer was on regular patrol and saw a woman driving a vehicle whom he recognized as 39-year-old Zolana Costello of Creighton.
The officer knew that Costello’s license had been suspended in the past and verified that it was still under suspension, Bauer said. The officer then had contact with Costello in the 1200 block of Koenigstein Avenue, and they spoke about her suspended license. She then was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension.
In a subsequent search of Costello’s purse and vehicle, Bauer said, officers recovered suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl patches, clonazepam pills and glass smoking pipes.
Costello did not have a prescription for the patches or the clonazepam, Bauer said. She then also was arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Costello was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.