Norfolk police arrested a Neligh woman on suspicion of several charges Tuesday evening following a series of events that began with a motor vehicle accident.
At 7:49 p.m., police and Norfolk Rescue responded to a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of East Benjamin Avenue and North Victory Road, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Officers found a vehicle stuck in the ditch.
The driver initially was unresponsive to the responding officers, Bauer said, but police were able to wake her up. The driver was identified as Jordan Knievel, 21, of Neligh. During this contact, the officer noted an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle and could smell alcohol coming from Knievel. She was evaluated by Norfolk Rescue but was not transported for any injuries.
Officers then requested Knievel to submit to field sobriety maneuvers and a preliminary breath test, but she refused to complete either of them, Bauer said. She then was placed under arrest.
At the jail, Knievel allegedly refused to walk into the jail and was uncooperative with the chemical breath test by kicking the officer who was administering the test. She was unable to complete the breath test and was taken to a cell.
During this process, Bauer said, Knievel struck an officer with a closed fist in the face. In a search of her purse, officers recovered a small metal container that tested positive for suspected cocaine.
Knievel was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test, refusal to submit to a chemical test, assault on an officer, obstructing a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.