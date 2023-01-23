Authorities arrested a woman over the weekend on suspicion of multiple felonies following an incident in Woodland Park involving a knife.

About 10 a.m. Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a disturbance at a Woodland Park residence where a woman had broken into a residence through a basement window and was armed with a knife, threatening the residents, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. The suspect allegedly threatened to kill the residents and burn the house down.

The woman then fled as a passenger in a vehicle toward Norfolk, Unger said. Norfolk police were notified of the incident and observed the vehicle near 11th Street and Georgia Avenue. Police stopped the vehicle and detained the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Safaa Mohammed, for the sheriff’s office.

Mohammed then was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office and placed under arrest on suspicion of burglary, terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. A knife was recovered during the investigation, Unger said.

