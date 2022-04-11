A Norfolk woman was arrested on Saturday after an alleged incident at a local apartment building.
At 9:29 p.m. Saturday, Norfolk police were called an apartment in the 600 block of South First Street for a woman who had allegedly threatened another woman with a knife, Capt. Michael Bauer said.
Officers spoke to the alleged victim, who said 36-year-old Amber Bruguier of Norfolk came to her residence and knocked on the door. A woman answered the door, and Bruguier started yelling and swinging her fists at the woman, Bauer said. Bruguier later grabbed a kitchen knife and began swinging it at the other woman after she had backed into the kitchen, Bauer said.
The purported victim was able to retreat to a bedroom and call 911. The incident was witnessed by children, Bauer said.
Police went to Bruguier’s apartment and located the kitchen knife in a hallway near her door. Officers had contact with Bruguier and placed her under arrest on suspicion of attempted second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats and child abuse.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Court records show that Bruguier also has pending charges of assault, shoplifting, terroristic threats and child abuse stemming from separate alleged incidents.