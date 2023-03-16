Norfolk police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she allegedly assaulted a man with officers present.

At 10:58 p.m., police were called to an apartment in the 1100 block of Koenigstein Avenue for a disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Upon arrival, officers had contact with a man who said he had met Brenda Sixtos, 34, of Norfolk, earlier in the day and invited her to his apartment.

Because of Sixtos’ behavior, the man said he asked her to leave, but she had become upset and was damaging the apartment. Officers and the man went inside the apartment and had contact with Sixtos.

Bauer said Sixtos appeared to the officers as being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. While officers were inside the apartment, Sixtos allegedly walked over to the man and shoved him with both of her arms, forcing him to fall backward onto a couch.

Sixtos then was restrained by officers and placed under arrest on suspicion of third-degree assault. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

