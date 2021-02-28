Woman stopped, arrested for drugs

Stanton County Courthouse NDN

STANTON — A 43-year-old Stanton woman was contacted during a traffic stop near Stanton early Saturday and arrested for a variety of drug felonies.

Faith Brayerton was contacted at about 1:40 a.m. on Saturday. During the contact, marijuana, methamphetamine, concentrated THC and drug Paraphernalia was located in her vehicle, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

Brayerton was arrested on the felony drug charges and booked at the sheriff’s office before posting a bond. She was also cited for having no valid driver’s license and driving without lights.

Dam road closed

Dam road closed

YANKTON — The road that crosses Gavins Point Dam, also known as Crest Road, will be closed Monday, March 1, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. for maintenance. People are asked to take alternate routes during the closure.

