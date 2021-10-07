A woman was transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a collision on Highway 15 in eastern Stanton County.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said authorities received reports about 1:30 p.m. of a two-vehicle accident near Highway 15 and 824th Road. The location is about 4 miles north of the Highway 15 and Highway 32 junction, or about 8 miles northwest of Howells.
Unger said an SUV driving northbound on Highway 15 rear ended a straight truck. The female driver of the SUV, identified as 21-year-old La Teasiah Bordy of Columbus, was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by rescue personnel.
She was transported by Howells Fire and Rescue to Franciscan Healthcare in West Point on Thursday afternoon and was considered to be in serious condition, Unger said. Seatbelts were in use and airbags were deployed, the sheriff said, which prevented potentially fatal injuries.
Bordy’s SUV was considered a total loss, and the truck sustained minor damage. Unger said Highway 15 was closed for about 45 minutes.
The Nebraska State Patrol and Stanton County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene.