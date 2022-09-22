A South Dakota woman will spend about 3½ years in prison in connection with a fatal crash in August 2020.
Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 28-year-old Jordon Whipple of Bonesteel, South Dakota, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Brian Buescher on Wednesday to 41 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter. After her release from prison, Whipple will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
On Aug. 16, 2020, Whipple, an enrolled member of the Santee Sioux tribe, was driving in Santee while under the influence of alcohol when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The passenger, a mother from Santee, was killed as a result of the injuries she sustained during the accident.
This case was investigated by the FBI and the Santee Sioux Nation Police Department.