A 28-year-old Guatemalan woman was sentenced in federal court in a case that involved use of unlawfully issued immigration documents in Dixon County.
Cristian Yanira Ruiz-Cardona was sentenced Thursday in Omaha for use of immigration documents not lawfully issued, false representation of a Social Security number with intent to deceive and for making a false claim to U.S. citizenship.
Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Ruiz-Cardona to probation for a term of three years, including a condition for home detention for 180 days. Ruiz-Cardona may later face deportation to Guatemala by immigration authorities.
In March 2022, Homeland Security Investigations received information from the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles’ fraud unit regarding an identity theft case under investigation by the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office. A suspect in that case used fraudulent identity documents in the name of C.M. to work at Michael’s Foods in Wakefield. The suspect told a sheriff’s deputy that she had used a Social Security card and identification card — the fraudulent C.M. identity documents — obtained from Ruiz-Cardona, and that Ruiz-Cardona required that the suspect to return them to her later.
Homeland Security learned that Ruiz-Cardona had been arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol in 2009, placed in removal proceedings at that time and released. In 2020, Homeland Security received information that the defendant was selling identity documents in Wakefield. She was arrested again but was released because of a lack of jail space. At the time, she was not prosecuted for selling identity documents, but it was determined that she was working for Michael’s Foods in Wakefield under another identity, “A.C.”
At the time she was arrested in this case, she was working at Williams Form Engineering in Wayne under the identity of C.M., the same identity she provided to the suspect in the Dixon County case for use at Michael’s Foods. Ruiz-Cardona used counterfeit identity documents in C.M.’s name, including a Kansas identification card and a Social Security card bearing C.M.’s Social Security number, as proof of identity to obtain employment. Ruiz-Cardona also attested that she was a U.S. citizen during the hiring process.