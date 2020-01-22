A Norfolk women was arrested early Tuesday afternoon in relation to possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.
Norfolk Police officers were called to the 1300 block of Riverside Boulevard on a report of a female rummaging through cars, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
When officers arrived, the woman was identified as Opal Lehmann, 35. Witnesses on scene said they saw her going through two different cars in the parking lot — neither of which belonged to her. This was a violation of city ordinances.
When officers tried to speak with Lehmann she ignored them and attempted to leave. An officer tried to convince her to sit down, but she refused and the officer had to grab her coat to keep her from leaving, Bauer said.
When Lehmann resisted, the officer handcuffed her and arrested her in connection with obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest, Bauer said.
Later, officers searched Lehmann’s coat and found two baggies containing a crystal like substance, these tested positive for methamphetamine. Lehmann was then also arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine, Bauer said.
Lehmann was housed in Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.