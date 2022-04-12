Unidentified woman
Courtesy

The woman whom the Norfolk Police Division was trying to identify has been identified by her family.

Police Chief Don Miller said she was safely reunited with her son.

Story was updated at 4:19 p.m.

Original story was posted at 3:13 p.m.

Norfolk police are trying to identify a woman who was located near Fourth Street and Indiana Avenue in Norfolk on Tuesday.

Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller said the woman appears confused and that all attempts to communicate with her through translators have been unsuccessful. Anyone who recognizes the woman is encouraged to call the Norfolk Police Division immediately at 402-644-8700.

