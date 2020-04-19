Woman reportedly found with drugs

A Wayne woman was arrested Saturday afternoon and found to be allegedly possessing methamphetamine and other drugs after her vehicle reportedly was being driven erratically.
Patricia Lewis, 62, of Wayne was stopped at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 57 south of Stanton for driving left of center, said Sheriff Mike Unger.
The department previously had received complaints the vehicle was being operated erratically, he said.
Lewis was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone and marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said.
Lewis was placed under arrest and booked on those charges and is scheduled to appear in court in June.