Patricia Lewis
Stanton County Sheriff's Office

A Wayne woman was arrested Saturday afternoon and found to be allegedly possessing methamphetamine and other drugs after her vehicle reportedly was being driven erratically.

Patricia Lewis, 62, of Wayne was stopped at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 57 south of Stanton for driving left of center, said Sheriff Mike Unger.

The department previously had received complaints the vehicle was being operated erratically, he said.

Lewis was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone and marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said.

Lewis was placed under arrest and booked on those charges and is scheduled to appear in court in June.

Tags

In other news

Woman reportedly found with drugs

Woman reportedly found with drugs

A Wayne woman was arrested Saturday afternoon and found to be allegedly possessing methamphetamine and other drugs after her vehicle reportedly was being driven erratically.

Beyoncé, Gaga offer hope at all-star event fighting COVID-19

Beyoncé, Gaga offer hope at all-star event fighting COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and others sang classic songs brimmed with messages of hope and change during a TV special aimed at fighting the coronavirus, while Beyoncé and Alicia Keys spoke passionately about how the virus has disproportionately affected bla…

Governments face more pressure to curb virus economic damage

Governments face more pressure to curb virus economic damage

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported fewer than 10 new coronavirus cases Sunday for the first time in two months as U.S. governors ease lockdowns amid pressure worldwide from businesses and the public to limit the pandemic's economic damage.

NU announces free tuition for some students in fall

NU announces free tuition for some students in fall

Calling the University of Nebraska’s commitment to accessibility more important than ever during difficult economic times, President Ted Carter on Friday unveiled a new program that will guarantee a tuition-free NU education to Nebraska students with family incomes of $60,000 or less.