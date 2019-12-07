“Sally” found herself in a tough situation earlier this year.
She came to the United States from another country as a teenage bride, marrying a man who was in the military during the 1970s.
Sally helped him on his farm and ranch west of Norfolk. All things considered, she said, it was a good life. She had one child and worked to cook and keep house for the man and his extended family for decades.
About a year or two ago, however, things started to go bad for Sally and her husband. They eventually split and Sally came to Norfolk to try to better herself, she said.
During the divorce proceedings, she needed help from social services. Although she had lived in the United States for more than 40 years, she was isolated and had difficulty communicating in English.
Eventually she was referred to Good Neighbors, where she received help paying her rent for one month.
Designed to be a “hand up,” the funds helped her get through a tough time. Sally remembered that.
When her financial situation improved a few months later, she paid back all the funds to Good Neighbors that went for her rent check. She thanked the charity but said she wanted others to benefit if they also needed help.
Allene Johnson, who manages the Good Neighbors office, said it isn’t often that Good Neighbors gets funds paid back by recipients, although it happened occasionally years ago.
“I would say maybe now about two times a year. It’s not a lot. Sometimes they might volunteer, too,” she said.
Although the Good Neighbors is probably best known for its help before Christmas, it does provide assistance all year. Funds raised before Christmas are used to assist people within about a 50-mile radius of Norfolk.
Whatever the reason, the Norfolk Area Good Neighbors program is available to step in and help Northeast Nebraskans who find themselves in need.
The food pantry is open on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with intakes for the holidays taken from 1 to 3 p.m. The office is located at 132 S. Fourth St. in Norfolk, near the corner of Fourth Street and Madison Avenue.