Lisa Tower, 54, of Norfolk was arrested Tuesday night in connection with possession of methamphetamine.
Officers with the Norfolk Police Division responded to a call at a business on the 100 block of West Norfolk Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. A customer at the restaurant was refusing to pay for the food she ordered and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
When the officer arrived, the customer was pointed out and the officer recognized her as Tower. A plastic baggie containing a white substance was found near her. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers also found a small amount of marijuana, Bauer said.
Tower was cited in relation to the marijuana and arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. She was taken Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.