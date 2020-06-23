STANTON — A 40-year-old Creighton woman was sentenced to one year in prison Tuesday in Stanton County Court.
Rowena Moreland was sentenced following her conviction for attempted possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), said Stanton County officials.
Moreland was arrested in May 2019 by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop near Stanton.
In other court news:
* William Fernau, 50, Stanton, was sentenced to 90 days on a conviction for aggravated driving while intoxicated-second offense. Fernau was arrested last fall in downtown Stanton by the sheriff’s office. He was also given a $1,000 fine and had his driver’s license revoked for five years. Fernau is currently serving a prison sentence in Lincoln for an earlier drug conviction from Stanton County.
* Hector Medina, 30, Stanton, was sentenced to 90 days each in jail on two separate charges of third degree assault and attempted possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Medina was arrested on separate occasions last fall in Stanton by the sheriff’s office.
* Rondy Strickland, 35, Texas, was sentenced to 30 days each on charges of driving while intoxicated-second offense and carrying a concealed weapon (handgun). He was arrested on Highway 24, east of Norfolk last year.
In a separate preliminary hearing. Adam Reese, 36, Stanton, was bound over to Stanton County District Court by County Judge Michael Long on felony charges of first degree sexual assault of a child that are alleged to have occurred years ago at a Stanton residence.
Reese was arrested following a lengthy investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which is handling the prosecution due to a conflict of interest. Reese remains free on cash bond awaiting his arraignment in district court in August.