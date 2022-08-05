A Madison woman was arrested on suspicion of drug possession after police were called to have her forcibly removed from a Norfolk hotel.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers responded to a hotel in the 900 block of South 20th Street for a trespassing report at about 8:20 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers had contact with staff who indicated that Megan M. Mahlin, 38, of Madison failed to pay for an additional night and was past checkout. Bauer said staff requested officers remove Mahlin from the property and give her a trespass warning.
Employees led officers to the hotel room and the officers knocked, but they received no response. After employees unlocked the door, officers entered and found a dog, clothing, and drug paraphernalia in the room, but she was not present, Bauer said.
Officers took a piece of glass, a small lighter torch and a yellow utility knife as evidence. About an hour later, Bauer said, Mahlin returned to the hotel and was using a public computer workstation.
As officers were speaking to her, they noticed she had a bag next to her containing a clear container. Bauer said they could see a glass pipe, commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, inside the clear container. Officer recovered the pipe, and it tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.
She was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.