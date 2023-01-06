A Norfolk woman recently sentenced for driving under the influence is suspected of driving drunk again on Thursday.
At 3:57 p.m., Norfolk police were called to the Nebraska State Probation Office, located at 602 Iron Horse Drive, to investigate a possible impaired driver, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. It was reported that Destiny Tumbs, 27, of Norfolk drove to the probation office on a revoked driver's license and was under the influence of alcohol.
The probation officer had video of Tumbs arriving in her car. Officers had contact with her and requested her to perform field sobriety maneuvers and submit to a preliminary breath test, Bauer said. The results indicated impairment.
Tumbs was arrested on suspicion of third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol and driving during suspension. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
According to court records, Tumbs was sentenced to 24 months of probation on Nov. 17 for second-offense driving under the influence, which had been pleaded down from second-offense DUI with a high test.