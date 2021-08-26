A Norfolk woman with an active arrest warrant was apprehended Wednesday morning after police allegedly found her with meth.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 11 a.m. Wednesday, a Norfolk police officer saw a female riding a bike near Fifth Street and Verges Avenue. The officer recognized the female as a suspect in a case he was investigating, Bauer said.
Officers attempted to get the woman to stop, but she refused and continued to evade the officers, he said. As an officer was behind her, Bauer said, they saw her discard a small plastic baggie into a spruce tree as she rode past it.
Officers eventually caught up to her and she stopped for them, Bauer said. She was identified as 39-year-old Lindy Rath of Norfolk. A check of Rath’s history showed an active Madison County arrest warrant for driving under suspension, and she was subsequently arrested.
Officers then recovered the baggie that she allegedly was seen discarding, as well as a glass pipe that was next to the baggie, both of which tested positive for methamphetamine. Rath also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and obstructing a police officer.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.