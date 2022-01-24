An early morning crash involving one vehicle on Saturday in Wayne County resulted in one fatality.

Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said about 3:10 a.m. Saturday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a single-vehicle rollover crash in western Wayne County.

Michael Brown was driving westbound on Highway 98 when he lost control of his vehicle and it rolled into a ditch, Dwinell said. Theresa Brown, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained.  

Dwinell said that a lack of seatbelt use may have been a contributing factor in the fatality.  The crash remains under investigation, he said.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Winside Volunteer Department and the Carroll Volunteer Fire Department.

