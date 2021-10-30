Emergency NDN

A rural Pierce woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in Pierce County.

According to a press release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the department received a 911 call of a motor vehicle accident at 9:16 a.m. Friday.

The driver, Deanna K. Tiedtke, 50, rural Pierce, succumbed to fatal injures caused by the motor vehicle accident prior to first responders arriving on the scene, according to the release.

A green 2021 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on 850th Road, about one-fourth mile east of 553rd Avenue when it left the roadway and entered the south ditch, according to the release.

The vehicle then entered back onto the roadway and entered into a roll. The vehicle rolled until coming to a final rest in a field on the north side of the roadway, according to the release.

Seatbelts were not in use, according to the release. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Pierce Rescue and Pierce Fire responded.

