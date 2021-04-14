MADISON — A Norfolk woman involved in a February 2019 shooting that left one person injured pleaded no contest to one charge in district court on Tuesday.

Jamie Rodriguez, 28, appeared before Judge James Kube on Tuesday alongside her attorney, Korey Reiman.

Rodriguez is accused of a Feb. 3, 2019, shooting inside a vehicle south of Norfolk, leaving one man injured.

Two witnesses said Rodriguez had driven to Walnut Avenue and they saw Rodriguez, whom they both know, outside of her vehicle acting hysterical.

One witness told a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office — which became involved because the shooting allegedly occurred on Bonita Drive, outside Norfolk city limits — that Rodriguez stated the shooting victim had tried to sexually assault her and stated, “He’s shot.”

The witness said the male victim could be seen sitting in the passenger seat of Rodriguez’s car bleeding. The victim then got out of the vehicle and collapsed. The shooting victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez pleaded no contest to second-degree assault, a Class 2A felony. In exchange, Madison County Deputy Attorney Matthew Kiernan dismissed charges of first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats.

Kiernan will not recommend probation but will not oppose probation at time of sentencing, which is scheduled for June 17.

Rodriguez could face 1 to 50 years in prison.

