Vehicle in ditch

A VEHICLE involved in a rollover crash on Saturday in Stanton County is considered a total loss.

 Courtesy photo

A rural Pilger woman sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening in a rollover accident on Saturday in Stanton County.

About 3:30 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a one-vehicle accident near the Highway 32 and Highway 15 junction, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. The accident sent the 18-year-old lone occupant to the hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was northbound on Highway 15 when it appeared, Unger said, that the driver had fallen asleep and left the roadway before entering a ditch. The vehicle went through a fence and struck a tree before coming to rest against a creek embankment.

The driver was transported to the Schuyler hospital by Howells Rescue, Unger said. Seatbelts were in use, and multiple airbags deployed. The vehicle is considered a total loss.

