The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a car-deer accident that sent the lone driver to the hospital Monday night.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident occurred about 7 p.m. on 565th Avenue, about 8 miles southwest of Stanton.
A northbound SUV driven by 20-year-old Jenna Drott of rural Stanton encountered a deer on the roadway, Unger said. The SUV struck and killed the deer, and the SUV then careened into the east ditch, striking a tree.
Drott was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Stanton Fire and Rescue for treatment. The SUV is considered a total loss, Unger said, and Drott is considered fortunate not to have suffered more serious injuries after her driver side door was caved in by impact with the tree.