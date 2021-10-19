Stanton accident

A STANTON WOMAN was transported to the hospital following an accident southwest of Stanton Monday night involving impact with a deer and tree.

 Courtesy Photo

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a car-deer accident that sent the lone driver to the hospital Monday night.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident occurred about 7 p.m. on 565th Avenue, about 8 miles southwest of Stanton.

A northbound SUV driven by 20-year-old Jenna Drott of rural Stanton encountered a deer on the roadway, Unger said. The SUV struck and killed the deer, and the SUV then careened into the east ditch, striking a tree.

Drott was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Stanton Fire and Rescue for treatment. The SUV is considered a total loss, Unger said, and Drott is considered fortunate not to have suffered more serious injuries after her driver side door was caved in by impact with the tree.

