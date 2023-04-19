A Norfolk man was arrested Tuesday evening after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a knife.
At 7:42 p.m., Norfolk police responded to a physical disturbance at a residence in the 300 block of South 11th Street, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. When officers arrived, they had contact with a 20-year old woman who had fresh cuts on an arm and hand.
The woman told police that she and Alberto Rodriguez, 53, of Norfolk were in an argument. Rodriguez became increasingly upset, she said, and allegedly advanced toward her with a knife in his hand. The woman said she then picked up a metal chair to defend herself. She was trying to get the knife away from Rodriguez and received cuts on her hand and arm as a result, Bauer said.
Officers also interviewed Rodriguez about the incident and recovered the knife. Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.