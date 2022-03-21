The Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court recognized its latest graduate on Friday.
Erin Johnson appeared before the drug court on Friday, with District Judge James Kube presiding. Following the dismissal of her charge and subsequent graduation in court, she offered words of encouragement to other participants in the program.
For problem-solving court graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision and full accountability.
Problem-solving courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders that utilizes a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure.