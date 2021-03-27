The Antelope County Dispatch received 911 calls reporting a crash involving a pickup and a horse-drawn buggy on Highway 20 about 2 miles west of Orchard on Wednesday afternoon.
Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office, Neligh Police, Orchard Rescue, Ewing Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol responded. Both vehicles were westbound at the time of the collision, he said.
There were three occupants in the buggy, Calvin and Elva Mae Otto, and their infant daughter. Calvin Otto and the infant were transported to Antelope Memorial Hospital. Their injuries are believed to be nonlife-threatening, Thomas said.
Elva Mae Otto also was transported to Antelope Memorial Hospital but then taken by medical helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with serious injuries, he said.
The driver of the pickup, a 16-year-old male, was transported by Ewing Rescue to Avera St. Anthony Hospital in O’Neill with nonlife-threatening injuries, Thomas said.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.