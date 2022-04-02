An Omaha woman was pulled over twice in as many days on suspicion of speeding and possessing a large amount of marijuana.

Whitney Jones, 30, of Omaha was stopped on Thursday night on Highway 275 by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office for driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, Sheriff Mike Unger said in a press release. Jones allegedly was found in possession of nearly a pound of marijuana and a large assortment of drug paraphernalia.

Unger said Jones was cited for the offenses and on Friday morning was stopped again on suspicion of speeding by a different deputy. She was cited for driving 81 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The cranes are returning. Will the tourists?

GIBBON — People in the Platte River's Big Bend region look to the sky in early March when they hear familiar notes sung by a few high-flying Sandhill cranes. They know the full-throated chorus isn't far behind.

WSC hosts first Plains Writers Workshop

WAYNE — Wayne State College hosts its first Plains Writers Workshop on Friday, April 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Gardner Hall Auditorium. Sponsored by the WSC Language and Literature Department, the workshop is free and open to the public.

End of COVID may bring major turbulence for US health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the end of the COVID-19 pandemic comes, it could create major disruptions for a cumbersome U.S. health care system made more generous, flexible and up-to-date technologically through a raft of temporary emergency measures.

Regional notes for March 31

Cedar Catholic High School student wins first place with poem; Meeting for Nebraska Voter Accuracy Project planned; Construction to start on Hwy 20; Tarnov pancake feed to be held.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The pilots on a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C., decided to bring their jet down in Denver after the cockpit windshield shattered above 30,000 feet. The crew repeatedly told passengers to remain calm until they landed.

Into the wild: Animals the latest frontier in COVID fight

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. (AP) — To administer this COVID test, Todd Kautz had to lay on his belly in the snow and worm his upper body into the narrow den of a hibernating black bear. Training a light on its snout, Kautz carefully slipped a long cotton swab into the bear’s nostrils five times.