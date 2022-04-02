An Omaha woman was pulled over twice in as many days on suspicion of speeding and possessing a large amount of marijuana.
Whitney Jones, 30, of Omaha was stopped on Thursday night on Highway 275 by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office for driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, Sheriff Mike Unger said in a press release. Jones allegedly was found in possession of nearly a pound of marijuana and a large assortment of drug paraphernalia.
Unger said Jones was cited for the offenses and on Friday morning was stopped again on suspicion of speeding by a different deputy. She was cited for driving 81 mph in a 70 mph zone.