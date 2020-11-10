Norfolk police officers arrested a woman Monday after receiving reports that she was running around her apartment complex naked.
Police arrived at an apartment building in the 1200 block of Norfolk Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday for a welfare check.
The manager asked officers to check on 39-year-old Nicole Hartman, Norfolk, who was acting strangely, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
The manager said Hartman was naked in the hallways and nonsensically yelling throughout the building, Bauer said.
When officers made contact with Hartman in her apartment, they thought she was under the influence of a controlled substance. Hartman allowed officers to search her apartment, Bauer said.
Officers found several pieces of broken glass with burnt residue and a straw containing a crystallized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.
Hartman was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine. She was housed in city jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.