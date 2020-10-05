A Battle Creek woman was arrested in connection with driving under the influence of drugs.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Friday morning, Norfolk Police received complaints about a reckless driver. The vehicle was driving erratically and was involved in an accident in the 100 block of South 13th Street, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
When officers arrived, the driver was asleep in the driver’s seat. Officers woke the driver, who was identified as Samantha Brouhard, 35, of Battle Creek. She was questioned about the accident and appeared confused about where it happened, Bauer said.
She was asked to perform sobriety maneuvers which indicated she was impaired, but she scored a zero on a breath test. Officers asked Brouhard about drug use, and she was arrested in connection with driving under the influence of drugs, Bauer said.
In a search, officers found several syringes with heroin as well as methamphetamine, Bauer said.
Brouhard was housed in Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.