A Norfolk woman allegedly left a man with visible injuries following a domestic incident Monday night.

Capt. Michael Bauer said just after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Norfolk police officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment in the 1200 block of Norfolk Avenue.

Officers had contact with a male, who told them that 25-year-old Dominique Owens of Norfolk became upset with him over relationship issues. The male reported that Owens began shouting at him outside his apartment door and was banging on the door, Bauer said. When the male opened the door, Owens allegedly struck him several times, leaving scratches that tore the skin on his ear, back and neck.

Officers located Owens and spoke to her about the incident, Bauer said, and she was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Mask disputes, outbreaks make for rocky start of school year

Mask disputes, outbreaks make for rocky start of school year

The summer surge of the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus made for a disruptive start of the school year in many parts of the country Monday as hundreds of thousands of children returned to classrooms and parents, administrators and governors clashed over whether masks shoul…

Biden: Afghan chaos ‘gut-wrenching’ but stands by withdrawal

Biden: Afghan chaos ‘gut-wrenching’ but stands by withdrawal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defiant President Joe Biden rejected blame for chaotic scenes of Afghans clinging to U.S. military planes in Kabul in a desperate bid to flee their home country after the Taliban’s easy victory over an Afghan military that America and NATO allies had spent two decades try…

Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government

Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee their rule.