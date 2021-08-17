A Norfolk woman allegedly left a man with visible injuries following a domestic incident Monday night.
Capt. Michael Bauer said just after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Norfolk police officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment in the 1200 block of Norfolk Avenue.
Officers had contact with a male, who told them that 25-year-old Dominique Owens of Norfolk became upset with him over relationship issues. The male reported that Owens began shouting at him outside his apartment door and was banging on the door, Bauer said. When the male opened the door, Owens allegedly struck him several times, leaving scratches that tore the skin on his ear, back and neck.
Officers located Owens and spoke to her about the incident, Bauer said, and she was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.