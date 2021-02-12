A Norfolk woman was arrested in connection with methamphetamine possession Thursday night.

Norfolk police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Blaine Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The report said loud music was coming from the vehicle, said Capt. Chad Reiman in a press release.

The officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupant, who was identified as 43-year-old Angela Flores, Norfolk. During the contact, officers found several small, plastic baggies on the passenger seat. They tested positive for methamphetamine, Reiman said.

Flores was booked into city jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and later transferred to Madison County Jail, Reiman said.

Tags

In other news

Ice being monitored at new bridge near Spencer

Ice being monitored at new bridge near Spencer

There have been concerns raised on social media and calls to the Daily News about the integrity of the Highway 281 bridge over the Niobrara River, which has been shown in photos to have ice lodged near it this week.

Adults-only ‘La Ronde’ to be performed at The Loft

Adults-only ‘La Ronde’ to be performed at The Loft

Love of live theater can blossom this Valentine’s Day weekend as Norfolk Community Theatre is performing its production of Arthur Schnitzler’s “La Ronde” live and in-person at The Loft, 311 W. Norfolk Ave., in downtown Norfolk.

Over 9,000 virus patients sent into New York nursing homes

Over 9,000 virus patients sent into New York nursing homes

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 9,000 recovering coronavirus patients in New York state were released from hospitals into nursing homes early in the pandemic under a controversial directive that was scrapped amid criticism it accelerated outbreaks, according to new records obtained by The Associat…