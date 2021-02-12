A Norfolk woman was arrested in connection with methamphetamine possession Thursday night.
Norfolk police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Blaine Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The report said loud music was coming from the vehicle, said Capt. Chad Reiman in a press release.
The officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupant, who was identified as 43-year-old Angela Flores, Norfolk. During the contact, officers found several small, plastic baggies on the passenger seat. They tested positive for methamphetamine, Reiman said.
Flores was booked into city jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and later transferred to Madison County Jail, Reiman said.