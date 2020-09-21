Norfolk police officers arrested a woman after cocaine was found in her vehicle.
Officers stopped Jamie Johnston, 33, of Norfolk for speeding shortly before 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
The officer could smell alcohol as he was speaking to Johnston and requested that she perform field sobriety maneuvers. The results indicated she was impaired and she was arrested in connection with driving under the influence — first offense, Bauer said.
While searching Johnston’s vehicle, officers found a plastic baggie that contained a white powdery substance rolled up in a dollar bill. The substance tested as cocaine. A second bill with more cocaine was found in Johnston’s clothing when she arrived at the jail, Bauer said.
Johnston also was arrested in connection with possession of cocaine. She was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.