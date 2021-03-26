Woman arrested for meth

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Highway 275, about 12 miles east of Norfolk for a window tint violation on Thursday.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said that the stop occurred just after 7 p.m. Thursday. A search was conducted and a 54-year-old Rosalie woman was found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Rhona Dufek was placed under arrest and booked on the felony drug charges, Unger said.

Dufek was out on bond currently awaiting trial on a felony drug charge in Wayne County, he said.

