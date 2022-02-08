A Lincoln woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to start a residence on fire on Sunday.
About 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the Platte County Sheriff's Office dispatched a deputy to a residence located in rural Platte County, near Genoa, to investigate a possible arson, said Sheriff Ed Wemhoff.
With the assistance of the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office, the investigation revealed evidence indicating a fire had been intentionally set outside the residence, Wemhoff said.
During the investigation, other evidence was obtained, leaving investigators with a possible suspect as well as other additional criminal activity. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Macy Nemeth of Lincoln.
While investigating, Wemhoff said, authorities learned that Nemeth was already in custody at the Platte County Detention Facility on unrelated charges. A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol had stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 81 just west of about Columbus about 2:15 that morning. Nemeth was the driver of that vehicle and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana.
In all, Nemeth faces charges of DUI-drugs, possession of marijuana, attempted first-degree arson, stalking and intimidation by electronic device. The attempted arson charge is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The incident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office, Wemhoff said.