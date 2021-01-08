A Norfolk woman was arrested Thursday after officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
Norfolk police officers received a stolen vehicle call at about 10 a.m. in the 600 block of Pasewalk Avenue. The vehicle had been started and left to warm up, said Capt. Chad Reiman in a press release.
The officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim. They believed the suspect was 34-year-old Margaret Roat of Norfolk, with whom they already had contact several times in the last few hours. The last time had been in the same block shortly before the vehicle was stolen.
While speaking to the victim, the officers noticed a vehicle slowly approaching. As it got closer, they could tell it was the stolen vehicle.
Officers approached the vehicle, but the driver put it in reverse and tried to drive away at a high speed. After a short distance, though, the vehicle stopped and an officer ran up to it and made contact with Roat, the driver.
Roat was arrested in connections with unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and driving under the influence of drugs. She was booked into city jail and later transported to Madison County Jail.