A Norfolk woman was arrested Thursday after officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. 

Norfolk police officers received a stolen vehicle call at about 10 a.m. in the 600 block of Pasewalk Avenue. The vehicle had been started and left to warm up, said Capt. Chad Reiman in a press release.

The officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim. They believed the suspect was 34-year-old Margaret Roat of Norfolk, with whom they already had contact several times in the last few hours. The last time had been in the same block shortly before the vehicle was stolen.

While speaking to the victim, the officers noticed a vehicle slowly approaching. As it got closer, they could tell it was the stolen vehicle.

Officers approached the vehicle, but the driver put it in reverse and tried to drive away at a high speed. After a short distance, though, the vehicle stopped and an officer ran up to it and made contact with Roat, the driver.

Roat was arrested in connections with unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and driving under the influence of drugs. She was booked into city jail and later transported to Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

‘Great damage’: Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley

‘Great damage’: Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Republican colleague rebuked him on the Senate floor. A home-state newspaper editorial board declared he has “blood on his hands.” But for Josh Hawley, the Missouri senator who staged an Electoral College challenge that became the focus of a violent siege of the U.S. C…

Vaccine rollout hits snag as health workers balk at shots

Vaccine rollout hits snag as health workers balk at shots

The desperately awaited vaccination drive against the coronavirus in the U.S. is running into resistance from an unlikely quarter: Surprising numbers of health care workers who have seen firsthand the death and misery inflicted by COVID-19 are refusing shots.