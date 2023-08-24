A traffic stop for a minor violation led to the arrest of a Norfolk woman in Stanton on Wednesday.
About 6 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Highway 24 near Dollar General in Stanton for having expired tags on the vehicle, said Sheriff Mike Unger.
During the stop, the driver, Deann Karpowich, 57, of Norfolk was also allegedly found not to have proof of insurance for the vehicle. Unger said Karpowich then refused to cooperate or adhere to commands, and it appeared as though she was going to get back inside her vehicle and drive off.
She was physically restrained and continued to struggle, even as additional law enforcement personnel arrived, the sheriff said. She was eventually subdued and handcuffed.
Karpowich was booked at the sheriff’s office on suspicion of obstructing a police officer, expired tags and no proof of insurance. She was released after posting a cash bond, Unger said. Her vehicle was impounded and towed from the scene.